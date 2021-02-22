Campbell looks to extend streak vs High Point

Sports

High Point (8-13, 6-10) vs. Campbell (14-9, 10-6)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell looks for its seventh straight conference win against High Point. Campbell’s last Big South loss came against the Radford Highlanders 67-61 on Jan. 20. High Point came up short in a 71-63 game at home to Winthrop in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Campbell’s Cedric Henderson Jr. has averaged 15.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while Jordan Whitfield has put up 14.8 points. For the Panthers, John-Michael Wright has averaged 21.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while Lydell Elmore has put up 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Wright has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all High Point field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 30 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: High Point is 0-8 when it allows at least 75 points and 8-5 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Campbell is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Fighting Camels are 6-9 when opponents score more than 61 points.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Panthers have averaged 21.6 free throws per game.

___

___

