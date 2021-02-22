Davidson looks for home win vs SBU

Sports

Saint Bonaventure (11-3, 9-3) vs. Davidson (11-6, 6-3)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson looks for its fourth straight win over Saint Bonaventure at Belk Arena. The last victory for the Bonnies at Davidson was a 62-61 win on Feb. 4, 2015.

STEPPING UP: Kellan Grady is averaging 17.9 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Wildcats. Hyunjung Lee has paired with Grady and is maintaining an average of 13.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Bonnies are led by Kyle Lofton, who is averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 assists.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bonnies have allowed just 61.5 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 71.5 per game they allowed over two non-conference games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lofton has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 28 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wildcats are 10-0 when holding opponents to 41.4 percent or worse from the field, and 1-6 when opponents shoot better than that. The Bonnies are 10-0 when they score at least 65 points and 1-3 on the year when falling short of 65.

STREAK SCORING: Davidson has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 84.7 points while giving up 58.3.

STINGY DEFENSE: Saint Bonaventure has held opposing teams to 39 percent shooting from the field this year, the eighth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Against conference opponents, the Bonnies have held opposing shooters to 38.8 percent.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com