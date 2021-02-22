Rigoni, Quinnipiac host St. Pete’s

Sports

St. Peter’s (11-8, 8-6) vs. Quinnipiac (8-9, 6-7)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as KC Ndefo and St. Peter’s will battle Jacob Rigoni and Quinnipiac. The junior Ndefo has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.6 over his last five games. Rigoni, a senior, is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Quinnipiac’s Rigoni has averaged 12.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while Tymu Chenery has put up 10.8 points and four rebounds. For the Peacocks, Ndefo has averaged 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 blocks while Daryl Banks III has put up 11.4 points and 4.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JACOB: Rigoni has connected on 39 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 32 over his last five games. He’s also made 84.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Quinnipiac is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 8-4 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK SCORING: Quinnipiac has scored 82.3 points per game and allowed 67.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. Peter’s defense has allowed only 61.4 points per game to opponents, which is the 10th-best mark in the country. The Quinnipiac offense has put up just 69.9 points through 17 games (ranked 205th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com