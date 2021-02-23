CSU looks to sweep Presbyterian

Sports

Charleston Southern (3-18, 2-15) vs. Presbyterian (7-14, 5-12)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian seeks revenge on Charleston Southern after dropping the first matchup in Clinton. The teams last played on Feb. 22, when the Buccaneers shot 36.4 percent from the field while holding Presbyterian’s shooters to just 34.3 percent on their way to a one-point victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Charleston Southern has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Ja’Quavian Florence, Emorie Knox and Melvin Edwards Jr. have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 100 percent of all Buccaneers points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Rayshon Harrison has accounted for 46 percent of all Presbyterian field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 23 field goals and nine assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Presbyterian is 0-9 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 7-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Buccaneers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Blue Hose. Presbyterian has 26 assists on 70 field goals (37.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Charleston Southern has assists on 24 of 64 field goals (37.5 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Presbyterian has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.7 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Big South teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

