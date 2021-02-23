Sports

TIGER WOODS-VEHICLE CRASH

Woods suffers leg injuries in crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say there’s no immediate evidence that Tiger Woods was impaired in a car crash that seriously injured both of the golfer’s legs.

At a news conference, the police chief and fire chief of Los Angeles County didn’t answer follow-up questions on how they know he wasn’t impaired or how fast he was driving. Weather was not a factor in the crash.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Fire Chief Daryl Osby (OHZ’-bee) say Woods was conscious and able to communicate when authorities arrived to pry him from an SUV after a rollover crash Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition. His agent said he underwent leg surgery.

The deputy who first responded said Woods was alert and able to respond. He also said the location was prone to accidents.

NBA-ALL-STAR RESERVES

Harden, Paul among ASG backups

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul lead the list of players selected by the NBA’s head coaches as reserves for the All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta.

Harden has been named an All-Star for the ninth straight year and Paul has earned his 11th All-Star selection.

The reserves will include Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Clippers forward Paul George, Jazz center Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’) and Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard on the Western Conference team, The East backups include 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Magic center Nikola Vučević (VOO’-cheh-vihch), Boston guard Jaylen Brown and Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Utah guard Donovan Mitchell and New Orleans forward Zion Williamson fill out the West bench. Chicago guard Zach LaVine and New York forward Julius Randle were added to the East squad.

MLB-MARINERS-FALLOUT

Seattle doing damage control with players after exec’s video

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais are doing damage control with players who were directly mentioned or referenced by former team CEO Kevin Mather in an online video that led to his resignation. They’re giving players the message that they have every right to be upset.

The video posted showed Mather expressing his views of the club’s organizational strategy and making controversial remarks about players during a recent online event. He took insensitive shots at a former All-Star from Japan and a top prospect from the Dominican Republic for their English skills. He also admitted the team may be manipulating service time for some of its young players.

Mather has since resigned.

MLB-NEWS

Yankees finalize deal with Gardner

UNDATED (AP) — Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees have finalized a $5.15 million, one-year contract for the outfielder to return for a 14th season.

New York also finalized its one-year deal with left-hander Justin Wilson.

To clear roster spots, right-hander Luis Severino was put on the 60-day injured list and outfielder Greg Allen was designated for assignment. Severino is recovering from Tommy John surgery performed last February.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Braves and third baseman Jake Lamb have finalized a non-guaranteed one-year, $1 million contract. Lamb was a 2017 All-Star with the Diamondbacks. He will compete for a backup spot and could provide insurance for Austin Riley, who is expected to start at third base.

— Infielder Travis Shaw is back with the Brewers after accepting a minor league contract and an invitation to spring training. Shaw last played for the Brewers from 2017-19, hitting .239 with 70 home runs and 203 RBIs. He tailed off dramatically in 2019, hitting just .157 with a .281 on-base percentage, .270 slugging percentage, seven homers and 16 RBIs in 86 games.

— Right-hander Ian Kennedy has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The 36-year-old Kennedy spent the past five seasons with Kansas City, where he made the transition from starter to reliever the past two years. He had his only 30 MLB saves in 2019 before a left calf injury limited his availability last year.

— The Tigers have announced their minor league deal with right-hander Julio Teheran. The 30-year-old Teheran is coming off a tough season in which he went 0-4 with a 10.05 ERA with the Angels. He was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016 for the Braves.

NHL-INJURIES

Blues’ Gunnarsson out for the season

UNDATED (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson is out for the rest of the NHL season with a right knee injury.

Gunnarsson injured the knee when he got tangled up with Kings forward Gabe Vilardi midway through a 3-0 loss on Monday night.

The Blues also said forward Ivan Barbashev will be re-evaluated in six weeks after undergoing surgery on his left ankle.

The team has been without top winger Vladimir Tarasenko for its first 20 games. General manager Doug Armstrong has said the hope is Tarasenko comes back well before the end of the regular season.

In other NHL injury news:

— Sabres defenseman William Borgen will miss up to two months with a broken right forearm, further depleting Buffalo’s injury-thinned blue line. The rookie was hurt during a 3-2 win at New Jersey on Saturday.