Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Baylor in action for the first time in three weeks

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor is back in its bid for an undefeated season. For the first time in three weeks, the second-ranked Bears are in action tonight against Iowa State. And it’s the first of three games in five days for Baylor, which had its schedule disrupted by COVID-19. The Bears have a day to get ready for No. 10 West Virginia, and play again two days later at No. 17 Kansas. Baylor overcame an earlier coronavirus pause to keep winning, matching top-ranked Gonzaga as the only unbeaten teams in Division One.

In other action involving ranked teams:

— Fifth-ranked Illinois visits Michigan State tonight — the second of four games the Illini are playing in a span of eight days. Illinois is looking for its eighth straight win.

— Seventh-ranked Oklahoma — winner of three in a row — plays its third straight road game, visiting Kansas State.

— Number-eight Villanova hosts St. John’s. And tenth-ranked West Virginia faces TCU in Fort Worth.

— A matchup of ranked teams pits number-14 Texas against 17th-ranked Kansas. Virginia Tech, ranked 16th, hosts Georgia Tech. And number-24 Missouri plays Ole Miss.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Raptors seek fifth straight win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Raptors are looking for their fifth win in a row in a rematch tonight against the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors beat the Sixers 110-103 on Sunday night.

Also on the NBA schedule:

— After coming back from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime last night, the Washington Wizards have another tough task facing them tonight. They’re staying in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers, who are 22-and-10 so far this season. The Wizards have won five straight.

— The Brooklyn Nets, riding a six-game win streak, host the slumping Sacramento Kings.

— The Cleveland Cavaliers, looking to snap a ten-game losing streak, host the Atlanta Hawks in the third game of a four-game homestand.

— The Orlando Magic, winners of three in a row, have a rematch in Orlando against the Detroit Pistons, who they beat 105-96 Sunday night.

— The Milwaukee Bucks host Minnesota in the fifth of eight consecutive games at home for the Bucks.

— Boston visits Dallas as the Mavericks finish what ended up being eight straight games at home because of the two weather-related postponements.

— The New York Knicks host the Golden State Warriors, and the Portland Trail Blazers play at Denver.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Oilers at Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — In the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are playing the first of their two games this week in Vancouver. The Oilers are coming off of wins over Calgary in a home-and-home series.

The NHL schedule also finds the Buffalo Sabres visiting the New Jersey Devils, the Chicago Blackhawks playing the first of two in Columbus, the Canadiens and Senators completing a two-game set in Ottawa, the Pittsburgh Penguins in Washington for the first of two against the Capitals, and Nashville taking on the Red Wings in Detroit.