Sports

TIGER WOODS-VEHICLE CRASH

Woods suffers leg injuries in crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say there’s no immediate evidence that Tiger Woods was impaired in a car crash that seriously injured both of the golfer’s legs. At a news conference, the police chief and fire chief of Los Angeles County didn’t answer follow-up questions on how they know he wasn’t impaired or how fast he was driving. Weather was not a factor in the crash. Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Fire Chief Daryl Osby say Woods was conscious and able to communicate when authorities arrived to pry him from an SUV after a rollover crash Tuesday. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The deputy who first responded said Woods was alert and able to respond. He also said the location was prone to accidents.

MLB-MARINERS-FALLOUT

Seattle doing damage control with players after exec’s video

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais are doing damage control with players who were directly mentioned or referenced by former team CEO Kevin Mather in an online video that led to his resignation. They’re giving players the message that they have every right to be upset.

The video posted showed Mather expressing his views of the club’s organizational strategy and making controversial remarks about players during a recent online event. He took insensitive shots at a former All-Star from Japan and a top prospect from the Dominican Republic for their English skills. He also admitted the team may be manipulating service time for some of its young players.

Mather has since resigned.

MLB-YANKEES-GARDNER

Yankees finalize deal with Gardner

NEW YORK (AP) — Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees have finalized a $5.15 million, one-year contract for the outfielder to return for a 14th season. New York also finalized its one-year deal with left-hander Justin Wilson. To clear roster spots, right-hander Luis Severino was put on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery last Feb. 27, and outfielder Greg Allen was designated for assignment.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Atlanta Braves have finalized a $1 million, one-year contract with third baseman Jake Lamb that is not guaranteed. The Braves added another veteran bat to an already deep competition for bench spots as the team held its first full-squad workout of spring training. Lamb was a 2017 All-Star with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He will compete for a backup spot and could provide insurance for Austin Riley, who is expected to start at third base.

— Travis Shaw is back in Milwaukee to give the Brewers one more option for their unsettled situation at third base. Shaw has signed a minor league contract with the Brewers that includes an invitation to major-league camp. He spent the 2020 season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

— Right-hander Ian Kennedy has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The 36-year-old Kennedy will be in major league spring training with a chance to be compete for a spot in their bullpen. Kennedy and new Rangers general manager Chris Young were teammates in Kansas City in 2016 and 2017. Kennedy spent the past five seasons with Kansas City, where he made the transition from starter to reliever the past two years. He had his only 30 MLB saves in 2019, but had a left calf injury last year.

— The Detroit Tigers have announced their minor league deal with right-hander Julio Teheran, which includes an invitation to major league spring training. The 30-year-old Teheran is coming off a tough season in which he went 0-4 with a 10.05 ERA with the Los Angeles Angels, but he was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016 for the Atlanta Braves.

NBA-SUNS-DAMIAN JONES

Suns waive backup center Damian Jones

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have waived reserve center Damian Jones. The 25-year-old Jones appeared in 14 games this season, averaging 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. He was never able to consistently break into the playing rotation, falling behind Frank Kaminsky, Dario Saric and Jae Crowder on the depth chart. The 6-foot-11 Jones also has played for the Warriors and Hawks during his five-year career. His most productive season came last year with the Hawks, when he averaged 5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

NHL-INJURIES

Blues’ Gunnarsson out for the season

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson is out for the rest of the NHL season with a right knee injury. Forward Ivan Barbashev will be re-evaluated in six weeks after undergoing surgery on his left ankle.

Those injuries will test the Blues’ depth with several regulars already out of the lineup. St. Louis has lost two in a row but remains in second place in the West Division. The team has been without top winger Vladimir Tarasenko for its first 20 games.

General manager Doug Armstrong has said the hope is Tarasenko comes back well before the end of the regular season.

In other NHL injury news:

— Buffalo Sabres defenseman William Borgen will miss up to two months with a broken right forearm, further depleting Buffalo’s injury-thinned blue line. Borgen had the fracture surgically repaired the team announced hours before it completes a four-game road trip in New Jersey. The rookie was hurt during a 3-2 win at New Jersey on Saturday. Buffalo is already missing Jake McCabe, who sustained a season-ending knee injury. And Rasmus Ristolainen is out indefinitely while recovering from the aftereffects of testing positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.