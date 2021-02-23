Xavier looks to sweep Providence

Sports

Xavier (12-4, 5-4) vs. Providence (11-11, 7-9)

Alumni Hall, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence seeks revenge on Xavier after dropping the first matchup in Cincinnati. The teams last played each other on Jan. 10, when the Musketeers shot 48.3 percent from the field en route to a one-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Xavier has benefited heavily from its seniors. Zach Freemantle, Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Jason Carter have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Musketeers points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Scruggs has accounted for 42 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last three games. Scruggs has nine field goals and 24 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Musketeers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Friars. Providence has an assist on 33 of 65 field goals (50.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Xavier has assists on 54 of 79 field goals (68.4 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Xavier has held opposing teams to 40.1 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big East teams.

