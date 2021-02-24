Michigan State looks for home win vs No. 4 Ohio State

Sports

No. 4 Ohio State (18-5, 12-5) vs. Michigan State (12-9, 6-9)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State looks for its eighth straight win over No. 4 Ohio State at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. The last victory for the Buckeyes at Michigan State was a 72-70 win on March 4, 2012.

SUPER SENIORS: Ohio State has benefited heavily from its seniors. E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Buckeyes points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Aaron Henry has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has 38 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Michigan State is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 7-9 when fewer than four Spartans players score in double-figures.

STREAK SCORING: Ohio State has won its last six road games, scoring 82.3 points, while allowing 73.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-best rate in the nation. The Michigan State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 334th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com