UAPB looks to end streak vs Texas Southern

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-18, 2-10) vs. Texas Southern (8-8, 5-3)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks to extend Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s conference losing streak to 11 games. Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s last SWAC win came against the Alabama State Hornets 91-82 on Jan. 9. Texas Southern is coming off an 82-45 home win against Mississippi Valley State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Texas Southern’s Michael Weathers has averaged 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals while John Walker III has put up 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Golden Lions, Shaun Doss Jr. has averaged 16.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while Joshuwan Johnson has put up 10.5 points.

RAMPING IT UP: The Tigers have scored 72.9 points per game and allowed 65.4 points per game across eight conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 56.7 points scored and 77 points given up per game to non-conference foes.SHAUN CAN SHOOT: Doss has connected on 28.4 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 69.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 0-18 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 71.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has scored 55.9 points per game and allowed 75.5 over its 10-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Texas Southern defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.9 percent, the 23rd-lowest mark in Division I. Arkansas-Pine Bluff has allowed opponents to shoot 48 percent through 21 games (ranking the Golden Lions 332nd).

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com