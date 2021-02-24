UTM looks for road win vs SIUE

Sports

UT Martin (7-15, 5-13) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (8-15, 6-11)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin looks for its fifth straight win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s last win at home against the Skyhawks came on Feb. 21, 2015.

STEPPING UP: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s Mike Adewunmi has averaged 13 points and six rebounds while Shamar Wright has put up 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Skyhawks, Cameron Holden has averaged 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds while Jaron Williams has put up 9.9 points.CLUTCH CAMERON: Holden has connected on 26.3 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-13 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 8-2 when it scores at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: UT Martin is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Skyhawks are 2-15 when opponents score more than 67.

LAST FIVE: UT Martin has scored 64.4 points while allowing 79.6 points over its last five games. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has managed 56.8 points and given up 78 over its last five.

