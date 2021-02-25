C. Michigan looks to end streak vs Ball State

Sports

Central Michigan (6-14, 2-11) vs. Ball State (8-11, 6-8)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State looks to extend Central Michigan’s conference losing streak to eight games. Central Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Eastern Michigan Eagles 75-64 on Jan. 16. Ball State is coming off a 90-71 home win over Kent State on Wednesday.

SENIOR SCORING: Ball State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. K.J. Walton, Ishmael El-Amin, Brachen Hazen, Jarron Coleman and Miryne Thomas have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.WONDERFUL WALTON: Across 16 games this season, Ball State’s Walton has shot 53.7 percent.

YET TO WIN: The Cardinals are 0-10 when they allow at least 74 points and 8-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Chippewas are 0-11 when they score 73 points or fewer and 6-3 when they exceed 73.

STREAK STATS: Central Michigan has lost its last five road games, scoring 71.4 points, while allowing 85.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan has attempted more free throws per game than any other MAC team. The Chippewas have averaged 22.8 free throws per game, but that number has dropped to 17.4 over their seven-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com