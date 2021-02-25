Calcaterra, San Diego host Pepperdine

Sports

Pepperdine (10-10, 6-5) vs. San Diego (3-9, 2-6)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Colbey Ross and Pepperdine will battle Joey Calcaterra and San Diego. Ross has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.2 over his last five games. Calcaterra is averaging 11.8 points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Toreros have scored 67.6 points per game across eight conference games. That’s an improvement from the 62.8 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ross has had his hand in 53 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. Ross has 33 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Waves are 0-7 when they allow at least 75 points and 10-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Toreros are 0-7 when allowing 72 or more points and 3-2 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: San Diego has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 66 points while giving up 78.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine is ranked second in the WCC with an average of 72.9 possessions per game.

