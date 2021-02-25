Georgetown, DePaul meet in conference play

Sports

Georgetown (7-11, 5-8) vs. DePaul (4-11, 2-11)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes meet as Georgetown matches up against DePaul. Georgetown fell 70-57 to UConn on Tuesday. DePaul lost 77-53 on the road to Creighton on Wednesday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Charlie Moore, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Pauly Paulicap have collectively accounted for 44 percent of DePaul’s scoring this season. For Georgetown, Jahvon Blair, Jamorko Pickett, Qudus Wahab, Chudier Bile and Donald Carey have combined to account for 81 percent of all Georgetown scoring.JUMPING FOR JAHVON: Blair has connected on 33.3 percent of the 147 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 38 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hoyas are 0-7 when they score 69 points or fewer and 7-4 when they exceed 69 points. The Blue Demons are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 62 points and 4-3 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: DePaul has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 57.5 points while giving up 68.5.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul is ranked second among Big East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.9 percent. The Blue Demons have averaged 12.4 offensive boards per game.

