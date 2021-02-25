Guerrier, Syracuse visit Ga. Tech

Sports

Syracuse (13-7, 7-6) vs. Georgia Tech (12-8, 8-6)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Quincy Guerrier and Syracuse will face Moses Wright and Georgia Tech. The sophomore Guerrier is averaging 10 points over the last five games. Wright, a senior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Georgia Tech has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the last five games.GIFTED GUERRIER: Guerrier has connected on 31.9 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 4 over his last three games. He’s also made 72.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 12-3 when it scores at least 69.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Yellow Jackets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Orange. Georgia Tech has an assist on 52 of 84 field goals (61.9 percent) over its past three outings while Syracuse has assists on 34 of 81 field goals (42 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Syracuse is ranked second among ACC teams with an average of 76.3 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

