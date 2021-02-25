N. Illinois, E. Michigan look to end streaks

Sports

Northern Illinois (2-14, 1-10) vs. Eastern Michigan (4-11, 1-10)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois looks to extend Eastern Michigan’s conference losing streak to nine games. Northern Illinois’ last MAC win came against the Akron Zips 67-65 on Jan. 12. Eastern Michigan lost 86-67 at Ohio on Thursday.

STEPPING UP: Ty Groce is averaging 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Eagles. Yeikson Montero has paired with Groce and is producing 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. The Huskies have been led by Tyler Cochran, who is averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds.

MAC IMPROVEMENT: The Huskies have scored 82.1 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 58 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Cochran has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Northern Illinois field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Eagles are 0-10 when they allow at least 75 points and 4-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Huskies are 0-13 when allowing 68 or more points and 2-1 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Northern Illinois’s Trendon Hankerson has attempted 107 3-pointers and connected on 33.6 percent of them, and is 9 of 20 over the last three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Eastern Michigan has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.1 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all MAC teams. That figure has slipped to 18.6 percent during the team’s seven-game losing streak, however.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com