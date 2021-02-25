No. 3 Michigan looks to extend streak vs Indiana

Sports

No. 3 Michigan (16-1, 11-1) vs. Indiana (12-11, 7-9)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Indiana. Michigan has won by an average of 17 points in its last seven wins over the Hoosiers. Indiana’s last win in the series came on Feb. 2, 2016, an 80-67 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Hoosiers. Race Thompson is also a primary contributor, putting up 9.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Wolverines have been led by Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 15 points and 7.8 rebounds.TOUGH TO DENY DICKINSON: In 17 appearances this season, Michigan’s Dickinson has shot 63.9 percent.

PERFECT WHEN: Indiana is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Hoosiers are 5-11 when opponents score more than 65 points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Michigan’s Isaiah Livers has attempted 91 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 13 for 27 over the last five games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Michigan has held opposing teams to 38.5 percent shooting from the field this year, the fifth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

