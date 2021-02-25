No. 7 OU looks for home win vs Oklahoma St.

Sports

Oklahoma State (15-6, 8-6) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma (14-6, 9-5)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Oklahoma looks for its fourth straight win over Oklahoma State at Lloyd Noble Center. The last victory for the Cowboys at Oklahoma was a 68-66 win on Jan. 30, 2017.

SQUAD LEADERS: Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves has averaged 15.5 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists while De’Vion Harmon has put up 12.5 points. For the Cowboys, Cade Cunningham has averaged 16.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while Isaac Likekele has put up 8.9 points and 6.3 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Cunningham has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Oklahoma State field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Oklahoma has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 75.5 points while giving up 61.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Sooners. Oklahoma has an assist on 30 of 79 field goals (38 percent) across its previous three contests while Oklahoma State has assists on 44 of 78 field goals (56.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Oklahoma offense has turned the ball over on just 15.5 percent of its possessions, the 15th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.2 percent of all Oklahoma State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

