Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Nets get eighth straight win

UNDATED (AP) — The Nets now have their longest winning streak since the franchise moved from New Jersey to Brooklyn.

Kyrie Irving had 27 points and nine assists in the Nets’ eighth consecutive win, a 129-92 dismantling of the Magic.

Landry Shamet added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Nets, who blew open the game with a 26-4 run spanning halftime. The NBA’s highest-scoring team reached 120 points for the 20th time, already tying a franchise record in only 34 games.

James Harden furnished 20 points in the rout.

Nikola Vucevic (nih-KOH’-lah VOO’-cheh-vihch) had 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic, who dropped their second straight after a three-game win streak.

Brooklyn remains a half-game behind Philadelphia for the top record in the Eastern Conference.

Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) delivered 23 points and nine rebounds in the 76ers’ 111-97 victory against the Mavericks. Ben Simmons finished with 15 points and combined with Embiid to score 22 on 8 of 12 shooting in the second quarter.

Checking out Thursday’s other NBA action:

— Tyus Jones scored a career-high 20 points and Dillon Brooks added 19 in the Grizzlies’ 122-94 romp over the Clippers. Kawhi (kah-WY’) Leonard scored 17 points and Paul George had 13, although George was stymied by a 3-for-12 shooting night as part of the Clippers’ 41% showing.

— The Knicks cruised to a 140-121 win over the Kings as Immanuel Quickley scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half. Julius Randle had 21 points and 14 rebounds, Alec Burks had 24 off the bench and Derrick Rose finished with 18.

NBA-TIMBERWOLVES-BEASLEY

Beasley suspended following guilty plea

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Malik Beasley has been suspended for 12 games without pay by the NBA for his recent guilty plea to a felony charge of threats of violence.

Beasley was sentenced earlier this month to 120 days in jail for the Sept. 26 incident, when he pointed a rifle outside his home in suburban Minneapolis at a family on a house-hunting tour.

The fifth-year pro is averaging a career-best 20.5 points.

Also in the NBA:

— The Jazz said they will “thoroughly investigate” an allegation from former NBA player Elijah Millsap that longtime team executive Dennis Lindsey directed a bigoted statement toward him during an end-of-season exit interview in 2015. The brother of former Jazz standout and current Denver forward Paul Millsap made the allegation in a tweet Wednesday. Millsap alleged that Lindsey said “if u say one more word, I’ll cut your Black ass and send you back to Louisiana.”

TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Wolverines clobber Hawkeyes

UNDATED (AP) — Michigan had no trouble winning their second straight top-10 matchup.

Franz Wagner scored 21 points and freshman Hunter Dickinson shut down Luka Garza as the third-ranked Wolverines blew out No. 9 Iowa, 79-57. Garza led the Hawkeyes with 16 points, but he shot 6 of 19 from the field as Michigan became the first team to hold the Hawkeyes under 65 points this season.

The Hawkeyes went ahead 37-36 on Garza’s three-point play early in the second half, but Michigan immediately reeled off a 14-2 run to regain control.

Isaiah Livers scored 16 points for the Wolverines, who were coming off a 92-87 win over then-No. 4 Ohio State. Dickinson added 14 points.

In Thursday’s other top-25 finals:

— Top-ranked Gonzaga tied a program record with its 50th consecutive home win as Corey Kispert dropped in 25 points in an 89-75 win over Santa Clara. Drew Timme (TIH’-mee) scored 16 of his 18 points after halftime on 7 of 9 shooting to help the Bulldogs pull away from a 40-38 lead.

— Fifth-ranked Illinois picked up an 86-70 win over Nebraska as Kofi (KOH’-fee) Cockburn scored 24 points and freshman Adam Miller added 18. Freshman guard Andre Curbelo narrowly missed a triple-double and finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to help the Illini bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to Michigan State.

— Quentin Grimes poured in a career-high 33 points and had six rebounds to help 12th-ranked Houston hammer Western Kentucky, 81-57. Grimes scored 21 points in the first half, including 18 straight at one point.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

NCAA hands South Carolina 2-year probation for ex-assistant

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina’s men’s basketball program has been placed on probation for two years.

The penalty stems from former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepting between $3,300 and $5,800 in bribes from a sports agent.

The case was part of the college basketball corruption trial in which Evans pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy. The NCAA accepted South Carolina’s self-imposed penalties, which include a reduction in unofficial visits from prospects and a six-week ban in telephone recruiting.

In other college basketball news:

— The NCAA has come up with a contingency plan in case teams can’t play in the March Madness tournaments because of COVID-19. The first four at-large teams that don’t make the original field will be placed in order and serve as replacement teams. If the tournament begins without any withdrawals, the four would still be eligible to compete in the NIT. The plan only applies to the short period between the announcement of the bracket and the start of games.

— Marquette will allow up to 1,800 to attend its men’s basketball regular-season finale March 6 against Xavier. This will be the first time this season that Marquette has played a home game in front of that many spectators.

— Junior forward Au’Diese Toney is the second Pittsburgh player in as many days to transfer, joining Xavier Johnson. Toney averaged 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists and is considered among the better defenders in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Isles erupt in 3rd to beat B’s

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Bruins entered Thursday’s play ranked second in the NHL in goals allowed. The Islanders hadn’t scored more than four goals in any of their first 18 games.

Naturally, the Isles improved to 3-0 against the Bruins this season by erupting for five goals in the third period of a 7-2 victory.

Anthony Beauvillier (boh-VIH’-lee-ay) broke a 2-2 deadlock and sparked the third-period assault. Mat Barzal and Anders Lee each finished with a goal and an assist as the Islanders improved to 7-2-1 in their last 10 games.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Frank Vatrano scored the go-ahead goal with 3:10 remaining to complete the Panthers’ late comeback in a 3-2 win over the Stars. Aleksander Barkov and Anton Stralman also scored in the final 6 1/2 minutes as Florida overcame a 2-0 deficit to stay atop the Central Division.

— Curtis McElhinney turned back 31 shots and picked up an assist to lead the Lightning past the Hurricanes, 3-1. Mikhail Sergachev (SUR’-gah-chehv), Yanni Gourde (YAH’-nee gohrd) and Barclay Goodrow all scored for Tampa Bay, which won three of the four straight meetings between the teams.

— Tom Wilson scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 7:20 left before the Capitals finished off a 5-2 win over the Penguins. Nicklas Backstrom scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season, and T.J. Oshie (OH’-shee) added a highlight-reel goal to help Washington beat Pittsburgh for the second time in six meetings this season.

— Patrick Kane’s 399th career goal broke a scoreless tie with 11:15 left in the Blackhawks’ 2-0 shutout of the Blue Jackets. Carl Soderberg added an empty-netter and Malcolm Subban (SOO’-ban) made 26 saves in his first shutout of the season.

— New Jersey’s three-game skid is over after Pavel Zacha (ZAH’-kah) converted Jesper Bratt’s drop pass to score 1:17 into overtime to close out a 4-3 victory over the Sabres. Bratt also scored for the Devils, while Zacha had two assists to extend his point streak to eight games.

— Colin White scored twice to back Matt Murray’s 29-save performance in the Senators’ third win in a row, 6-1 against the Flames. Drake Batherson, Erik Gudbranson, Connor Brown and Erik Brannstrom also scored for Ottawa, with Batherson running his goal streak to four games.

NHL-NEWS

Lundqvist still mulling return

UNDATED (AP) — NHL goaltender Henrik Lundqvist says he’s still months away from making a decision about his hockey future.

The 38-year-old Lundqvist returned to the ice this week, less than two months since undergoing open-heart surgery. He posted videos to social media of himself in goaltending gear taking shots in net.

However, he said it will be months before he can make any decisions regarding his future after more tests and conversations with doctors.

Lundqvist played his entire NHL career with the New York Rangers before signing with Washington last fall.

In other NHL news:

— Flyers forward Jakub Voracek has been cleared to return after 14 days on the COVID-19 list. The Flyers are down to just three players in the COVID protocol after having as many as seven on the list as recently as Feb. 17.

NFL-WASHINGTON-INVESTIGATION

Ex-Washington employees want to see investigation findings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twenty former Washington Football Team employees have asked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to release the final report of an independent investigation into the organization’s conduct.

Owner Dan Snyder hired lawyer Beth Wilkinson to conduct an independent investigation in July after several female former employees made allegations of workplace sexual harassment. The NFL in July took over control of the investigation.

A spokesman said the NFL had not yet received the final report. Wilkinson declined to comment on the status of the investigation, referring comment to the league office.

GYMNASTICS COACH-SEXUAL ASSAULT

Former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after being charged

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has killed himself after being charged with two dozen crimes.

Michigan’s attorney general announced John Geddert’s death on Thursday afternoon, about three hours after a news conference where charges were revealed. Crimes include sexual assault, human trafficking and turning his Lansing-area gym into a criminal enterprise.

Geddert had insisted he had no knowledge of Nassar’s sexual assaults, but he was charged with lying to investigators.

Nassar is serving decades in prison.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Texas regents approve Sakisian contract

UNDATED (AP) — The University of Texas System Board of Regents has approved a six-year, $34.2 million guaranteed contract for new football coach Steve Sarkisian (sahr-KEE’-zee-en). The board also approved more than $21 million in guaranteed contracts for Sarkisian’s staff.

Texas still owed Tom Herman more than $15 million when he was fired after four seasons without winning a Big 12 title.

Sarkisian was the offensive coordinator at Alabama the last two seasons and helped guide the Crimson Tide to the 2020 national championship.

New defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski will be the highest-paid Texas assistant at $1.7 million per year.

SPORTS-ATTENDANCE

Indians, others to play home games in front of fans

UNDATED (AP) — The Indians plan to have 10,000 fans inside Progressive Field for home games in April. The team announced Thursday they’re hosting 30% percent of capacity at their downtown ballpark, which was off-limits to fans last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indians said ticket availability will be determined monthly until the ballpark can be at capacity.

In other sports attendance news:

— Boston’s Celtics and Bruins will be able to play in front of a limited number of fans starting March 22, and the Red Sox could host more than 4,500 fans at Fenway Park on opening day.

— The Cincinnati Reds have been cleared to have around 12,700 fans at Great American Ball Park for games this year.

— The Buffalo Sabres will begin allowing about 2,000 fans to attend select home games starting next month.

— The easing of public-gathering restrictions in North Carolina has opened the door for a limited number of fans to attend the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

PGA-WORKDAY CHAMPIONSHIP

Simpson, Fitzpatrick share Workday lead

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Webb Simpson ran off three straight late birdies for a share of the first-round lead in the PGA’s Workday Championship.

Simpson matched Matthew Fitzpatrick with a 6-under 66 that included birdies on the par-4 15th and 16th and par-5 17th. Fitzpatrick had a bogey-free round.

Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) was a stroke out of the lead at 67 with Billy Horschel, Sergio Garcia and Kevin Kisner.

World No. 2 Dustin Johnson opened with a 77, as did Bubba Watson and Bryson DeChambeau.

PGA-PUERTO RICO OPEN

Gainey leads in Puerto Rico

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tommy Gainey is the first-round leader of the PGA’s Puerto Rico Open.

Gainey birdied five of his last seven holes for a 7-under 65 that puts him one ahead of seven players. The 45-year-old from South Carolina won his lone PGA Tour title in 2012.

Rafael Campos, Robert Garrigus (GAR’-ih-guhs), Taylor Pendrith and Lee Hodges are in a second-place tie with Greg Chalmers, Fabian Gomez and Brandon Wu.