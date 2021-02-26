No. 12 Houston looks to extend streak vs USF

Sports

South Florida (8-9, 4-7) vs. No. 12 Houston (19-3, 12-3)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Houston looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over South Florida. In its last eight wins against the Bulls, Houston has won by an average of 15 points. South Florida’s last win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2016, a 71-62 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Quentin Grimes, DeJon Jarreau and Justin Gorham have collectively scored 44 percent of Houston’s points this season. For South Florida, David Collins, Alexis Yetna and Justin Brown have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season.DOMINANT DAVID: Collins has connected on 42.1 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Houston has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 54.5.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulls have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. Houston has an assist on 38 of 85 field goals (44.7 percent) across its past three matchups while South Florida has assists on 32 of 62 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has allowed only 57.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cougars second among Division I teams. The South Florida offense has averaged 67.2 points through 17 games (ranked 252nd, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com