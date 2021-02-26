Utah looks to knock off No. 19 USC

Sports

No. 19 Southern California (19-5, 13-4) vs. Utah (9-11, 6-10)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Southern California looks to give Utah its sixth straight loss to ranked opponents. Utah’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats 69-66 on Dec. 18, 2019. Southern California fell short in an 80-62 game at Colorado in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Southern California’s Evan Mobley, Isaiah White and Chevez Goodwin have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 36 percent of all Trojans scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Timmy Allen has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Utah field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 19 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Utah is 0-9 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 9-2 when it scores at least 71.

FLOOR SPACING: Utah’s Alfonso Plummer has attempted 129 3-pointers and connected on 34.9 percent of them, and is 11 of 35 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent, ranking the Trojans ninth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Utah stands at just 24.7 percent (ranked 265th).

