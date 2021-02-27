Sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 3 Michigan continues to roll with 73-57 win at Indiana

UNDATED (AP) — Franz Wagner matched his season high with 21 points and Isaiah Livers added 16 to help No. 3 Michigan pull away for a 73-57 victory at Indiana.

The Wolverines took another major step toward the league title by winning their seventh straight, improving to 5-0 since resuming play following a COVID-19 pause, and capturing their third straight victory in Bloomington. They’ve won nine straight in the series since their last loss in February 2016.

Aljami Durham led Indiana with 15 points and Race Thompson finished with 11 points and six rebounds. The Hoosiers have lost three in a row and four of their last five as they fight for an NCAA Tournament spot.

In other top 25 games:

— Mac McClung had 16 points to lead five Texas Tech players scoring in double figures and the No. 18 Red Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak with a 68-59 victory over No. 14 Texas. The game was tied at halftime before Texas Tech went ahead to stay when six different players scored in a 19-6 run to open the second half. That spurt came over a nearly nine-minute span when the Longhorns got all their points on free throws while missing 11 shots in a row. Jericho Sims led Texas with 11 points.

— Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 23 points and had seven rebounds to lead Auburn to a 77-72 victory over No. 25 Tennessee. The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak without freshman point guard Sharife Cooper, out for the second straight game with a left ankle injury. They had five players score in double figures against the Volunteers, a one-time Top 10 team that made a late charge led by freshmen Keon Johnson and Jared Springer. Devan Cambridge scored 15 and Jamal Johnson 14 for Auburn. Johnson led the Volunteers with 23 and Springer added 20.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

No. 9 Iowa loses forward Nunge to season-ending knee injury

UNDATED (AP) — Iowa forward Jack Nunge will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his right knee in the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes’ loss at No. 3 Michigan last Thursday. School officials say the 6-foot-11 sophomore has a torn meniscus and is expected to undergo surgery next week.

Nunge was averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. This marks the second time Nunge suffered a season-ending knee injury in just over a year. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee in 2019.

In other college basketball news:

— Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Temple and Central Florida has been canceled because of COVID-19 cases within the Temple program. The American Athletic Conference says the game at Orlando will not be made up. Temple is 5-10 and has lost six of its last seven games. UCF is 8-11 and won four of its last six. The league tournament starts March 11 in Fort Worth, Texas.

NHL-SABRES INJURIES

Sabres goalie to miss a month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sabres starting goalie Linus Ullmark will miss at least the next month with a lower-body injury, leaving Buffalo with one established netminder. Veteran backup Carter Hutton will take over and start both games of Buffalo’s weekend series against the Philadelphia Flyers, with minor league callup Jonas Johansson serving as backup.

Ullmark was shaken six minutes into a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey Devils on Thursday. He continued playing and stopped all 15 shots in the first period and did not return for the second period. Ullmark has a 5-4-2 record and was coming off a 41-save outing in a 4-1 win at New Jersey on Tuesday.

Sabres captain Jack Eichel (EYE’-kul) will miss his second game but remains day to day with a lower-body injury. But high-priced forward Jeff Skinner is set to return after being a healthy scratch the past three games.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (rihs-toh-LY’-nehn) will play 3 1/2 weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. And forward Tobias Rieder will return after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

HALF-DOME-SKIERS

2 skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite’s Half Dome

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Two men have navigated down the precipitous shoulder of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park and alternately skied and rappelled back to the valley floor in an unusually daring feat.

Jason Torlano and Zach Milligan completed the descent in five hours on Sunday. They said they carefully carved their way in crusty snow and used ropes to rappel several sections of bare rock known as the “death slabs” beneath the iconic face of Half Dome.

Professional skiers say there’s no margin for error, and a small misstep could lead to death.

Snowboarder Jim Zellers is believed to be the first to descend the 800-foot upper section on the shoulder of the dome in 2000. But no one is known to have attempted the entire 4,800-foot descent from peak to valley.

Torlano said he had been dreaming about skiing the dome since his family moved to Yosemite when he was 5 years old.