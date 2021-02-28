Sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Kansas ends Baylor’s perfect run

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas fell out of The Associated Press men’s basketball poll just a few weeks ago following three straight losses. On Saturday, the 17th-ranked Jayhawks ended Baylor’s bid for a perfect regular season.

David McCormack scored 20 points and the Jayhawks pulled away in the second half of a 71-58 victory over the second-ranked Bears.

Marcus Garrett chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds for Kansas, which led by three at intermission before improving to 18-8.

MaCio Teague (MAY’-see-oh teeg) had a team-high 16 points and Davion Mitchell added 13 for Baylor, which scored a season low for points.

In other top-25 men’s basketball finals:

— Top-ranked Gonzaga is now the lone unbeaten team in Division I at 24-0 after Corey Kispert furnished 24 points in the Bulldogs’ team-record 51st straight home win, 86-59 against Loyola Marymount. The Zags had five players score in double-figures, with Drew Timme (TIH’-mee) contributing 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

— Franz Wagner matched his season high for the second straight game as he delivered 21 points in third-ranked Michigan’s seventh straight win, 73-57 at Indiana. Isaiah Livers furnished 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who went on first-half runs of 10-0 and 10-3 to take a 42-29 lead.

— Kofi Cockburn delivered 19 points and fifth-ranked Illinois survived a late assault by D’Mitrik (dih-MEE’-trihk) Trice to beat No. 23 Wisconsin, 74-69. Trice finished with 29 points, including the Badgers’ final 19 after the Illini took a 13-point lead with under 2 1/2 minutes remaining.

— Jaden Shackleford scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half as sixth-ranked Alabama fought off Mississippi State, 64-59 to clinch its first SEC regular-season championship since 2002. Jahvon Quinerly (jah-VAHN’ KWIHN’-ur-lee) added 19 points off the bench for Alabama, including 15 before halftime to help the Tide snap out of a cold shooting start.

— Oklahoma State pulled out a 94-90 triumph over seventh-ranked Oklahoma as freshman star Cade Cunningham furnished 10 of his season-high 40 points in overtime. Bryce Williams and Avery Anderson III each scored 15 points for the Cowboys in their fourth straight win and the Sooner’s second consecutive loss.

— Sean McNeil scored 16 points and 10th-ranked West Virginia used a pair of big second-half runs to thump Kansas State, 65-43. Derek Culver added 11 points for the Mountaineers, who scored the first seven points of the second half and 17 straight later in the game.

— Freshman backup Walker Kessler contributed 14 of his season-high 20 points in the second half to send North Carolina to a 78-70 upset of No. 11 Florida State. The Tar Heels trailed by 16 late in the opening half before giving head coach Roy Williams his 900th career victory.

— Paul Scruggs scored 23 points and Xavier bolstered its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 77-69 victory over No. 13 Creighton. Zach Freemantle added 17 points and 10 boards for his fifth straight double-double, helping the Musketeers improve to 13-5.

— Mac McClung had 16 points and 18th-ranked Texas Tech opened the second half with a 19-6 run to turn a tie game into a 68-59 win against No. 14 Texas. Terrence Shannon Jr. had 11 points for the Red Raiders, while Santos-Silva, Kyler Edwards and Kevin McCullar each had 10.

— No. 16 Virginia Tech ripped Wake Forest, 84-46 as Keve Aluma scored 23 points and Tyrece Radford had 15 in the Hokies’ largest margin of victory ever in an ACC game. Aluma hit 9 of 11 from the floor, including a career-high five 3-pointers.

— Alphonso Plummer nailed five 3-pointers while scoring 19 points in leading Utah past No. 19 Southern California, 71-61. Timmy Allen added 15 points and eight assists as the Utes handed the Trojans their third loss in four games.

— Justin Smith had 19 points and 10 rebounds in helping No. 20 Arkansas beat Cameron Thomas and LSU, 83-75. Thomas scored 25 points on 11 of 19 shooting after entering the day as the nation’s No. 4 scorer.

— Playing for the second straight day, No. 21 Loyola rallied to score the final eight points of overtime for a 65-58 victory over Southern Illinois. Cameron Krutwig had 20 points and the Ramblers won for the 14th time in 15 games to clinch at least a tie for the Missouri Valley Conference crown.

— Matt Mitchell and Jordan Schakel combined for six free throws in the final ninth seconds of 22nd-ranked San Diego State’s 10th win in a row, 62-58 over Boise State. Schakel finished with 17 points, and Mitchell had eight points, eight rebounds and four steals.

— No. 25 Tennessee can expect to fall out of the AP poll after Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 23 points and had seven rebounds to lead Auburn to a 77-72 victory over the Vols. Devan Cambridge matched his season-high with 15 points and Jamal Johnson scored 14 to help the Tigers snap a three-game skid.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Iowa loses Nunge to knee injury

UNDATED (AP) — Ninth-ranked Iowa will spend the rest of the season without forward Jack Nunge due to a right knee in the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes’ loss at No. 3 Michigan last Thursday. School officials say the 6-foot-11 sophomore has a torn meniscus and is expected to undergo surgery next week.

Nunge was averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

In other college basketball news:

— Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Temple and Central Florida was canceled because of COVID-19 cases within the Temple program.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Cavs top 76ers

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers continue to top the NBA’s Eastern Conference, thanks to some help from the Dallas Mavericks.

The Sixers remain a half-game ahead of Brooklyn despite Philadelphia’s surprising 112-109 loss to the Cavaliers. Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Darius Garland had 25 as Cleveland earned its first road win since Jan. 7.

Isaac Okoro scored the first three points of OT and had 15 when he fouled out.

The Cavs have won three straight since a 10-game losing streak.

Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED) had 42 points and 13 rebounds for Philadelphia.

The Nets ended an eight-game winning streak with a convincing 115-98 loss to the Mavericks. Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) scored 27 points and Kristaps Porzingis (KRIHS’-tahps pohr-ZIHN’-gihs) added 18 in his return from injury.

James Harden had 29 points for the Nets, but only four after halftime.

Checking out Saturday’s other NBA action:

— Donovan Mitchell dropped in 31 points and Joe Ingles filled in well again at point guard in place of Mike Conley to help the Jazz beat the Magic, 124-109. Ingles had 17 points, six assists and three 3-pointers for Utah, which is 25-0 when leading after three periods.

— Jamal Murray delivered 26 points on 9 of 15 shooting and Nikola Jokic (nih-KOH’-lah YOH’-kihch) had his eighth triple-double of the season to send the Nuggets past the Thunder, 126-96. Jokic had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists while helping Denver shooting 55%.

— The Knicks have climbed to .500 at 17-17 after Julius Randle contributed 28 points, 10 boards and six assists in a 110-107 victory over the Pacers. RJ Barrett added 24 points and Derrick Rose had 17 in New York’s sixth win in 10 games.

— The Spurs were 117-114 winners over the Pelicans behind DeMar DeRozan, who delivered 32 points and 11 assists. LaMarcus Aldridge added 21 points off the bench in his second game back after missing six with a sore right hip.

— Bradley Beal scored 34 points and Russell Westbrook recorded his league-leading 10th triple-double to send the Wizards to a 128-112 whipping of the Timberwolves. Westbrook finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists in Washington’s seventh win in eight games since a 6-17 start.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Caps top Devils

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals have won five of seven since a season-high four-game losing streak dropped them to 6-4-3 on Valentine’s Day.

The Capitals raced out to an early 3-0 lead before completing a 5-2 victory over the Devils. Garnet Hathaway and Daniel Sprong scored in the opening 5:06, about eight minutes before Lars Eller gave the Caps a three-goal cushion.

Jakub Vrana (vuh-RAH’-nah) added a goal midway through the third period after New Jersey got within 3-2.

Rookie Vitek Vanecek (VEE’-tehk VAN’-eh-chehk) had 22 saves in his ninth win.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) made 20 saves for his second straight shutout and 23rd overall to backstop the Lightning’s fourth straight win, 5-0 over the Stars. Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli each had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay, which scored twice on power plays and once while short-handed.

— Martin Necas (NAY’-chas) scored in the fifth round of a shootout to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 triumph over the Panthers. Vincent Trochek (TROH’-chehk) scored once in regulation and again in the shootout as Carolina bounced back from three straight losses to Tampa Bay.

— Brian Elliott blanked the Sabres for the second time this season to lead the Flyers’ 3-0 victory. Sean Couturier (koo-TOOR’-ee-ay) had a goal and assist to extend his points streak to five games.

— Kris Letang (leh-TANG’) got his second goal of the game with 26 seconds left on the clock in overtime to give the Penguins a 4-3 win over the Islanders. Sidney Crosby contributed a goal and an assist in Pittsburgh’s sixth win in eight games.

— The Golden Knights came away with a 3-2 win over the Ducks as William Karlsson scored twice, including the winner in overtime. Vegas blueliner Alex Pietrangelo (peh-TRAN’-jeh-loh) extended his points streak to three games with a goal and an assist

— Marco Scandella scored his second goal of the game to break a tie in the third period of the Blues’ wild 7-6 win against the Sharks. St. Louis netminder Jordan Binnington went after three Sharks when he was replaced after allowing four goals on 19 shots.

— The Wild pulled out a 4-3 win over the Kings on Matt Dumba’s goal in the final second of overtime. Joel Eriksson Ek, Nico Sturm and Kirill Kaprizov (kih-RIHL’ KAP’-rih-zahv) also scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen (KA’-poh KAHK’-ah-nehn) made 25 saves in Minnesota’s sixth straight victory.

— Frans Nielsen and Evgeny Svechnikov (SVEHCH’-nih-kahv) each had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings in a 5-3 decision over the Blackhawks. Detroit took a 3-1 lead by scoring twice in a 4:18 span late in the second period, including the Wings’ first power-play goal in 15 games.

— Jacob MacDonald broke a tie with his first goal of the season before the Avalanche completed a 6-2 victory and a two-game, two-day sweep of the Coyotes. Joonas Donskoi (YOO’-nuhs DAHN’-skoy) had a goal and an assist for Colorado, which scored four times in the third period to turn it into a romp.

— The Predators earned a 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets as Mattias Ekholm scored a pair of second-period goals for his 200th career point. Juuse Saros (YOO’-see SAH’-rohs) made 29 saves in Nashville’s third win in four games.

— The NHL-leading Maple Leafs opened a three-game set in Edmonton with a 4-0 shutout of the Oilers. Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist to support Jack Campbell, who turned back 30 shots in his third career shutout.

— The Flames received goals from six players in a 6-3 victory over the Senators. Mikael Backlund had a goal and two assists, while Andrew Mangiapane (man-juh-PAN’-ee) and Matthew Tkachuk (kah-chuhk) each had a goal and an assist as Calgary ended Ottawa’s three-game win streak.

— Paul Stastny (STAS’-nee) scored in the first minute of overtime to give the Jets their fourth straight win, 2-1 over the Canadiens. Nikolaj Ehlers (NIH’-koh-ly EE’-lurz) also scored and Connor Hellebuyck (HEH’-leh-buhk) stopped 40 shots as Winnipeg handed Montreal its fifth loss in a row.

PGA-WORKDAY CHAMPIONSHIP

Morikawa claims lead with birdie run

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — PGA champion Collin Morikawa made seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch to surge to the top of the leaderboard through three rounds of the WGC Workday Championship.

Morikawa shot a 5-under 67 and appeared to be running away with the tournament when he moved to 17 under right after the turn. But a pair of bad holes dropped him to minus-15 and two strokes ahead of Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) and Billy Horschel.

PGA-PUERTO RICO OPEN

Campos, Murray share lead

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Rafael Campos took a share of the lead in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open, waiting out a series of rain delays to shoot a 5-under 67 at windy Grand Reserve.

The 32-year-old from San Juan followed a birdie on the par-4 17th with a bogey on the par-5 18th to drop into a tie for the lead with Grayson Murray at 14-under 202.

GOLF-LPGA TOUR

Korda leads as Sorenstam falls to bottom of pack

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda will carry a one-shot lead over Patty Tavatanakit into the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA.

Korda who shot a 4-under 68 for the second straight day, leaving her 13 under, is trying to join older sister Jessica Korda as a winner this year.

Tavatanakit moved into contention with a 66.

It was a tough day for 50-year-old Annika Sorenstam, who is making a one-time appearance on her home course of Lake Nona. She shot 79 and was in last place.