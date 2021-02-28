Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Antetokounmpo, Bucks rally late to to beat Clippers 105-100

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) scored 36 points and sparked a closing 9-0 run to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory.

The Bucks won for the first time in 11 games this season when trailing after three quarters. Kawhi (kuh-WY’) Leonard’s potential tying 3-point attempt bounced off the front rim with about four seconds left. Khris Middleton got the rebound and sealed it with two free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining.

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 35 points in four straight games. He’s the first Bucks player to do that since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from Jan. 6-14, 1973. Leonard scored 25 points.

NBA-NEWS

Raptors’ virus issues worsen, game vs. Bulls called off

UNDATED (AP) — The Toronto Raptors’ issues with the coronavirus have worsened, prompting the NBA to call off their game scheduled for Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls. The league said the Raptors are dealing with positive test results. That combined with ongoing contact tracing issues meant they would not have the league-required eight players available to play.

Toronto played Friday without head coach Nick Nurse, several other assistants and staffers and starting forward Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kam) because of virus-related issues.

The Raptors-Bulls game is the 30th to be postponed so far this season because of COVID-19 testing or contact tracing. Toronto’s next game is scheduled to be Tuesday against Detroit.

In other NBA news:

— Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (BOY’-ahn bahg-DAH’-noh-vich) has progressed to one-on-one drills with contact as he recovers from a fractured right knee. The 28-year-old has been out since a Jan. 9 game against the Charlotte Hornets. He had hoped to return before the March 5-10 All-Star break, but it appears his recovery will take a bit longer.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Bulldogs show some bite in 73-61 win over No. 8 Villanova

UNDATED (AP) — Chuck Harris scored 20 points and Jair Bolden added 15 to lead Butler to a 73-61 upset over No. 8 Villanova.

The Bulldogs have won two straight since snapping a three-game losing streak and have beaten the Wildcats in four of the last five meetings in Indianapolis.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl led the Wildcats with 16 points and 16 rebounds as Villanova became the sixth Top 15 team to lose this weekend. No. 2 Baylor, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 11 Florida State, No. 13 Creighton and No. 14 Texas all lost Saturday.

Butler swung the game with a 16-3 run over a four-minute span in the first half and Villanova never got closer than five again.

Elsewhere in college basketball:

— Quentin Grimes scored 22 points, all in the first half, to lead No. 12 Houston to a 98-52 win over South Florida. Grimes scored 16 straight points at one point as the Cougars put the game away with a huge first-half run. DeJon Jarreau added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Houston, which won its third straight and reached 20 wins for the sixth consecutive season. The Cougars shot 60% and made 15 of 33 3-pointers. Houston forced the Bulls into 15 turnovers and converted those into 22 points. Xavier Castaneda scored 11 points for USF, which has lost five of six.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Hart stops 28 shots; Flyers blank Sabres 3-0 again

UNDATED (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 28 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers shut out the Buffalo Sabres on consecutive days following a 3-0 win. Sean Couturier and Michael Raffl broke the game open by scoring 75 seconds apart early in the second period. James van Riemsdyk also scored in the second period.

Sabres captain Jack Eichel’s return after missing two games with a lower-body injury failed to make a difference. Buffalo dropped to 2-7-1 in its past 10 and has gone 125:47 since Sam Reinhart scored a power-play goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist, leading the Boston Bruins to a 4-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday. Tuukka (TOO’-kah) Rask made 20 saves and earned his 299th NHL victory. Charlie Coyle scored twice and David Pastrnak added two assists as the Bruins snapped a two-game skid. Trent Frederic also scored for Boston.

— Alex Ovechkin broke a second-period tie and the streaking Washington Capitals welcomed back top goaltender Iyla Samsonov with a 3-2 victory over the skidding New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Samsonov made 19 saves and looked shaky at times in helping Washington win its third straight game and sixth in a eight games. Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana also scored as the Caps swept the weekend series.

— Nick Cousins, Eeli Tolvanen and Erik Haula scored and Juuse Saros made 28 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators, who have won four of five. Kevin Stenlund scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves for the sliding Blue Jackets, who have lost five straight.

LPGA TOUR

Korda makes it 2 straight wins for her family

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda made it two in a row for the Korda family. She closed with a 3-under 69 at Lake Nona for a three-shot victory in the Gainbridge LPGA. This was one month after older sister Jessica won the season-opening Tournament of Champions. Korda won for the fourth time, and first in America.

Annika Sorenstam ended her one-time appearance with a 76 to finish last among the players who made the cut. Sorenstam was playing for the first time since retiring more than 12 years ago. The 50-year-old Swede plans to play the U.S. Senior Women’s Open this summer, but says she has no plans to play the LPGA again.

MLB-NEWS

Tatis gets no-trade, hotel suite, right to buy luxury suite

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. gets a full no-trade provision through 2028 as part of his $330 million, 14-year contract with the San Diego Padres. The 22-year-old get a $10 million signing bonus, a $1 million salary this year, gets $5 million in 2022, $7 million in 2023 and $11 million in 2024, $20 million each in 2025 and 2025, $25 million apiece in 2027 and 2028, and $36 million in each of the final six seasons.

He also gets a hotel suite on all road trips, and the right to purchase a premium luxury suite and four of the best available premium season tickets for all Padres’ home games.

Elsewhere around the majors:

— The Kansas City Royals and third baseman Hunter Dozier have agreed to a $25 million, four-year contract that includes a fifth-year option, that, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The deal would buy out two years of free agency and includes several escalators and bonuses. The 29-year-old Dozier had a breakthrough 2019 season in which he hit 26 homers, tied for the American League lead with 10 triples and drove in 84 runs. But he missed the start of last season with COVID-19 and wound up hitting just .228 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 44 games.

— The sun and the baseball have returned to Arizona and Florida for spring training games, which began on Sunday. So have the fans. All 30 teams in Major League Baseball are allowing fans to return to spring training in a limited capacity amid declining COVID-19 case numbers. Masks are worn except when eating and drinking. People sitting on blankets in the grass beyond the outfield wall were given spray-painted squares to stay separate.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Clemson all-ACC cornerback Kendrick no longer with Tigers

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson starting cornerback Derion Kendrick is no longer part of the Tigers’ program. A team spokesman confirmed Kendrick’s status on Sunday.

Kendrick, a 6-foot, 190-pound senior from Rock Hill, South Carolina, was a highly talented player who last season had several discipline issues and did not play in three games.

Kendrick becomes the second defensive starter gone from last year’s group, which finished 15th nationally with 326 yards allowed a game.

In other college football news:

— As major college football returns to normal in 2021 more than 1,000 scholarship players are expected to take advantage of the NCAA’s decision to grant every fall sport athlete who played through the pandemic an extra season of eligibility. The number of these super seniors on each team is subject to change and likely to go down as players continue to assess the value of playing an extra year of college football. But their presence is likely to have a major impact on the 2021 season.