E. Michigan, Ball State meet in conference play

Eastern Michigan (5-11, 2-10) vs. Ball State (9-11, 7-8)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays host to Eastern Michigan in a MAC matchup. Each squad is coming off of a home victory this past Saturday. Ball State earned a 97-91 win over Central Michigan, while Eastern Michigan got a 91-57 blowout win over Northern Illinois.

TEAM LEADERS: Ball State’s Ishmael El-Amin has averaged 16.2 points while K.J. Walton has put up 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds. For the Eagles, Ty Groce has averaged 14.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while Yeikson Montero has put up 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals.GIFTED GROCE: Groce has connected on 35.1 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 74.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Cardinals are 0-5 when they score 65 points or fewer and 9-6 when they exceed 65 points. The Eagles are 0-10 when allowing 75 or more points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Michigan has lost its last seven road games, scoring 64.9 points, while allowing 83.1 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Eastern Michigan has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.2 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all MAC teams.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com