Lehigh, BU meet in Patriot League tourney

Sports

No. 10 seed Lehigh (4-10, 4-10) vs. No. 7 seed Boston University (6-10, 6-10)

Patriot League Conference Tourney First Round, Case Gym, Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh is set to meet Boston University in the first round of the Patriot League tourney. Boston University lost 57-55 to Army in its most recent game, while Lehigh fell 71-70 against Lafayette in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Boston University’s Javante McCoy, Walter Whyte and Sukhmail Mathon have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Marques Wilson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Lehigh field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Lehigh is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 70.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mountain Hawks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Terriers. Boston University has 33 assists on 74 field goals (44.6 percent) across its past three outings while Lehigh has assists on 38 of 79 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.6 percent. The Terriers have averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game.

