SLU looks to sweep Central Ark.

Sports

Southeastern Louisiana (7-15, 5-9) vs. Central Arkansas (4-18, 3-11)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana goes for the season sweep over Central Arkansas after winning the previous matchup in Hammond. The teams last met on Jan. 27, when Central Arkansas made only eight foul shots on 14 attempts while the Lions went 18 for 25 en route to the 69-57 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The do-everything Rylan Bergersen has averaged 16.2 points, four rebounds and 4.4 assists to lead the way for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is also a top contributor, accounting for 9.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Lions are led by Keon Clergeot, who is averaging 15.5 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Bergersen has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Central Arkansas field goals over the last three games. Bergersen has accounted for 16 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Lions are 0-12 when they score 68 points or fewer and 7-3 when they exceed 68 points. The Bears are 0-17 when they fail to score more than 80 points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bears have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Lions. Central Arkansas has 42 assists on 75 field goals (56 percent) across its past three outings while Southeastern Louisiana has assists on 33 of 82 field goals (40.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lions have averaged 24.8 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com