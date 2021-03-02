Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Michigan hosts Illinois

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan gets a tough test for its new number-2 ranking in the AP college basketball poll when the Wolverines host fourth-ranked Illinois tonight. Michigan has won seven straight.

Third-ranked Baylor looks to rebound from its first loss of the season, a 71-58 defeat by Kansas, that dropped the Bears to the third spot in the rankings. Baylor plays tonight at sixth-ranked West Virginia.

In other action involving a top-ten team, number-eight Alabama hosts rival Auburn.

NBA-SCHEDULE

McMillan debuts as interim coach

MIAMI (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will play their first game under interim coach Nate McMillan after yesterday’s firing of coach Lloyd Pierce. The Hawks are 14-and-20 so far this season. They again play the Miami Heat, winners of six in a row including Sunday night’s 109-99 win over Atlanta.

In other NBA action:

— The Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns in the first matchup between the two teams this year. Los Angeles won all three games between them last season. The Lakers dropped five out of six after Anthony Davis suffered a right calf strain last month, but they’ve won their last two. The Suns have won 14 of their last 17.

— After losing five straight, the Milwaukee Bucks have won five in a row heading into tonight’s matchup at home against the Denver Nuggets.

— The Boston Celtics, who’ve won consecutive games for the first time since late January, hope to build on that success when they host the Los Angeles Clippers. Boston beat the Clippers in Los Angeles last month.

— The New York Knicks, winners of seven of their last nine games, are in San Antonio to meet the Spurs — who swept two meetings with the Knicks last season.

— The Washington Wizards host the Memphis Grizzlies, opening a stretch that features seven of eight games at home.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Stanley Cup finalists meet again

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — After beating the Dallas Stars 5-0 Saturday night in the season’s first Stanley Cup rematch, the defending NHL champion Tampa Bay Lighting hosts Dallas again.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— The Philadelphia Flyers open a three-game series in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.

— The Nashville Predators — who’ve won four out of their last five after a slow start to the season — host the Carolina Hurricanes.

— The New York Islanders — coming off of a strong February in which they were 8-2-and-2 — open their March in New Jersey against the Devils.

— The Buffalo Sabres open a five-game road trip starting in New York against the Rangers.

— The Vancouver Canucks — who ended their own four-game losing streak while also ending the Jets’ four-game winning streak Monday night — play again at Winnipeg.

— The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Detroit Red Wings, and the Canadiens host Ottawa.

NFL-CHIEFS-BRITT REID

Lawyer wants ‘most serious charges’ against ex-Chiefs coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk.

Attorney Tom Porto said Tuesday in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the family of 5-year-old Ariel Young wants to see “the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive.”

The girl has been hospitalized since the Feb. 4 crash in which Reid’s truck slammed into two cars on the side of the road. Police have said Reid told investigators he had “two or three drinks” along with prescribed Adderall before the crash. No charges have been filed.