Bears top Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Third-ranked Baylor has clinched its first Big 12 regular-season title.

Jared Butler scored 25 points and the Bears bounced back from their only loss of the season by outlasting No. 6 West Virginia, 94-89 in overtime.

Davion Mitchell furnished four of his 20 points in OT, including the go-ahead basket. Matthew Mayer had a season-high 18 points as Baylor rebounded following Saturday’s 71-58 loss at Kansas.

Taz Sherman came off the bench to score a career-high 26 points for the Mountaineers.

NHL-NEWS

Crosby on COVID list as Penguins meet Flyers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are without the services of their team captain as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers right now.

Center Sidney Crosby has been placed on the COVID-19 protocol list, which also prevented the Pens from going through their morning skate. Crosby leads the team with 18 points and is tied for the club lead with seven goals.

Crosby, Nashville center Ryan Johansen and San Jose forward Tomas Hertl are the only other players currently on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. Johansen was added to the list on Tuesday, and Hertl is entering his seventh day in the protocol.

Also around the NHL:

— The Predators have placed defenseman Ryan Ellis and forward Luke Kunin (KUH’-nihn) on injured reserve. Ellis is out six weeks with an upper-body injury and Kunin is expected to miss two to four weeks with a lower-body issue.

— Oilers forward Alex Chiasson (CHAY’-sahn) has been suspended for one game without pay for cross-checking Maple Leafs forward Jimmy Vesey (VEE’-see) at the end of Monday’s game. That will leave Chiasson unavailable for Wednesday’s rematch with Toronto.

NFL-CHIEFS-BRITT REID

Lawyer wants ‘most serious charges’ against ex-Chiefs coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk.

Attorney Tom Porto said Tuesday in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the family of Ariel Young wants to see “the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive.”

The girl has been hospitalized since the Feb. 4 crash in which Reid’s truck slammed into two cars on the side of the road. Police have said Reid told investigators he had “two or three drinks” along with prescribed Adderall before the crash. No charges have been filed.

NFL-NEWS

AP sources: Dolphins tell LB Van Noy he will be released

UNDATED (AP) — Two people familiar with the discussion have confirmed to The Associated Press that the Miami Dolphins told linebacker Kyle Van Noy he will be released.

Miami will clear nearly $10 million in cap space by dropping Van Noy, who signed a four-year, $51 million deal as a free agent a year ago.

Van Noy battled injuries last season but had six sacks and 69 tackles in 14 games for a defense that ranked sixth in points allowed.

In other NFL news:

— The Jets have released defensive end Henry Anderson, an expected offseason move that will save the team $8.2 million on the salary cap. The 29-year-old Anderson was a key member of the Jets’ defensive line after being acquired in a trade from Indianapolis for a seventh-round draft pick in 2018.

MLB-INDIANS-CALLAWAY

Francona: No one covered up for Callaway

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians manager Terry Francona said no one in the organization “covered up” for Mickey Callaway.

The team’s former pitching coach is under investigation by Major League Baseball following allegations of sexual harassment. Callaway was Cleveland’s pitching coach from 2013-17 before he was hired to manage the New York Mets. He’s currently suspended as the Los Angeles Angels pitching coach, pending the MLB inquiry.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that 12 current and former Indians employees have come forward to say the team was aware of Callaway’s inappropriate behavior while he was on Francona’s staff.

PANDEMIC-NEWS

SEC lays down rules for tourney attendance

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Nationals could begin their regular-season home schedule in an empty ballpark.

The D.C. government has told the team that it is too soon to say whether spectators will be allowed to attend games at Nationals Park during the pandemic.

The director of the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency said the city expects to be able to pass along “some word on ticket sales for fans in the middle of the month.”

In other sports-related pandemic news:

— The Charlotte Hornets say a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend games at the Spectrum Center, beginning March 13 against the Toronto Raptors. The Hornets’ reopening plan has been approved by state and county authorities and allows the team to host fans at 15% capacity, approximately 3,000 per game.

— Wednesday’s ACC men’s basketball game between No. 22 Virginia Tech and visiting Louisville has been canceled following a contact tracing review within the Hokies’ program. The team is following ACC medical protocols.

— The American Athletic Conference has canceled SMU’s scheduled home finale Sunday against Tulsa due to the continued suspension of activities in the Mustangs program because of COVID-19 issues. SMU ends the schedule 11-4 overall and 7-4 in the conference.

— The SEC says fans over the age of 2 will have to wear masks or face coverings to the men’s basketball tournament in Nashville next week. Gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves or vents are prohibited, and a face shield won’t be enough. Anyone seeking a medical exemption to the mask requirement must reach out to the arena at least 24 hours in advance or won’t be allowed inside the arena.

— LSU officials say they’ve been working with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on soon increasing attendance at outdoor athletic venues to 50%. The increase would benefit the Tigers’ baseball team, which set an NCAA record with 473,298 spectators in 2019.

— West Virginia’s baseball team has paused activities for the next seven days because it is unable to meet COVID-19 thresholds as established by the Big 12. That wipes out the Mountaineers’ three-game weekend series with Kent State and next Tuesday’s game against Marshall.