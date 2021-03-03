Campbell meets Radford in Big South semis

Sports

No. 3 seed Campbell (16-9, 12-6) vs. No. 2 seed Radford (15-11, 13-6)

Big South Conference Tourney Semifinals, Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Big South championship game is up for grabs as Campbell and Radford are set to face off. Radford swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last went at it on Jan. 20, when Campbell made only three free throws on three attempts while the Highlanders hit 15 of 19 on their way to the six-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Cedric Henderson Jr. and Jordan Whitfield have led the Fighting Camels. Henderson is averaging 15.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while Whitfield is putting up 14.6 points per game. The Highlanders have been led by Fah’Mir Ali and Lewis Djonkam, who have combined to score 19.2 points per contest.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Henderson has connected on 27.8 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Fighting Camels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Highlanders. Radford has an assist on 34 of 65 field goals (52.3 percent) over its past three outings while Campbell has assists on 45 of 71 field goals (63.4 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Radford has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.3 percent this year. That rate is the 30th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Campbell stands at just 20.5 percent (ranked 333rd).

