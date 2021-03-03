Indiana St. faces Evansville in MVC quarters

Sports

No. 5 seed Evansville (9-15, 7-11) vs. No. 4 seed Indiana State (14-9, 11-7)

Missouri Valley Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Enterprise Center, St. Louis; Friday, 3:08 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville is set to match up against Indiana State in the quarterfinals of the MVC tournament. Indiana State won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last went at it on Feb. 17, when the Sycamores shot 64.8 percent from the field while limiting Evansville to just 50 percent on their way to an 87-73 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Evansville has benefited heavily from its seniors. Shamar Givance, Evan Kuhlman, Noah Frederking and Jax Levitch have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Purple Aces points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Givance has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last three games. Givance has accounted for 24 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Evansville is 0-9 when it allows at least 73 points and 9-6 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

WINNING WHEN: Indiana State is a flawless 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or less. The Sycamores are 6-9 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State gets to the line more often than any other MVC team. The Sycamores have averaged 19.9 free throws per game this season.

