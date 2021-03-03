La. Tech faces Our Lady of the Lake

Sports

Our Lady of the Lake vs. Louisiana Tech (19-6)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are set to battle the Saints of NAIA member Our Lady of the Lake. The junior Ruben Monzon is averaging 11.8 points over the last five games. Kenneth Lofton, Jr., a freshman, is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Lofton, has averaged 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Isaiah Crawford has accounted for 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MONZON: Monzon has connected on 38.9 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also converted 40.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech went 7-3 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Bulldogs offense scored 75.3 points per matchup in those 10 contests.

