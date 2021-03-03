San Diego, San Francisco meet in WCC tourney

Sports

No. 9 seed San Diego (3-10, 2-7) vs. No. 8 seed San Francisco (10-13, 4-9)

West Coast Conference Tourney First Round, Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego is set to meet San Francisco in the first round of the WCC tourney. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Dec. 31, when San Diego made just nine foul shots on 15 attempts while the Dons went 18 for 24 en route to the eight-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: San Francisco’s Jamaree Bouyea, Khalil Shabazz and Taavi Jurkatamm have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Dons points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOEY: Joey Calcaterra has connected on 38.8 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 89.3 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Toreros are 0-8 when they allow at least 72 points and 3-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Dons are 0-10 when allowing 72 or more points and 10-3 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: San Francisco is a sterling 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.2 percent or less. The Dons are 2-13 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco as a team has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams. The Dons have made only 8.2 3-pointers per game over their six-game losing streak, however.

