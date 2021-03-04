Clemson looks to extend streak vs Pitt

Sports

Pittsburgh (10-10, 6-9) vs. Clemson (15-6, 9-6)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Pittsburgh. In its last seven wins against the Panthers, Clemson has won by an average of 14 points. Pittsburgh’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2014, an 83-78 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Clemson’s Aamir Simms, Clyde Trapp and Jonathan Baehre have combined to account for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 38 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Justin Champagnie has connected on 33.9 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 72.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Tigers are 10-0 when they score at least 66 points and 5-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Panthers are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 60 points or fewer and 5-10 whenever opponents exceed 60 points.

TWO STREAKS: Pittsburgh has dropped its last four road games, scoring 67 points and allowing 71.3 points during those contests. Clemson has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 67 points while giving up 58.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh has attempted more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Panthers have averaged 22.1 free throws per game and 25.3 per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com