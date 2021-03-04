Sports

Georgetown (9-11, 7-8) vs. UConn (13-6, 10-6)

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown seeks revenge on UConn after dropping the first matchup in Washington. The teams last played each other on Feb. 23, when the Huskies shot 45.5 percent from the field while limiting Georgetown to just 35.8 percent on the way to a 70-57 victory.

STEPPING UP: R.J. Cole has put up 15.3 points and 4.3 assists to lead the way for the Huskies. Tyrese Martin is also a big contributor, producing 10.4 points and seven rebounds per game. The Hoyas have been led by Jahvon Blair, who is averaging 14.8 points and four assists.JUMPING FOR JAHVON: Blair has connected on 32.5 percent of the 154 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 67.

PERFECT WHEN: UConn is a sterling 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or less. The Huskies are 3-6 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Georgetown and UConn are ranked at the top of the Big East when it comes to offensive rebounding. The Hoyas are ranked second among conference teams with an offensive rebounding percentage of 32.5, 11.8 offensive boards per game. The Huskies are ranked first with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.8, 13.1 per game.

