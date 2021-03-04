Lamar looks to sweep McNeese St.

Sports

Lamar (7-17, 6-10) vs. McNeese State (10-11, 4-9)

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar goes for the season sweep over McNeese State after winning the previous matchup in Beaumont. The teams last met on Jan. 30, when the Cardinals shot 38.3 percent from the field while holding McNeese State’s shooters to just 35.7 percent en route to the 64-56 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: McNeese State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Keyshawn Feazell, A.J. Lawson, Carlos Rosario, Dru Kuxhausen and Chris Orlina have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 56 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.FIELD GOALS FOR FEAZELL: In 18 games this season, McNeese State’s Feazell has shot 57.8 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: McNeese State is 0-7 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 10-4 when it scores at least 70.

PERFECT WHEN: McNeese State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 14 offensive rebounds. The Cowboys are 5-11 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 82.9 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys ninth among Division 1 teams. The Lamar defense has allowed 73.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 242nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com