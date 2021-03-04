Providence faces tough test vs No. 10 Nova

Sports

No. 10 Villanova (16-4, 11-3) vs. Providence (12-12, 8-10)

Alumni Hall, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Villanova presents a tough challenge for Providence. Providence has won one of its three games against ranked opponents this season. Villanova beat Creighton by 12 at home in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels and Caleb Daniels have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JEREMIAH: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has connected on 29.4 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Villanova has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.3 points, while allowing 76.3 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Friars. Providence has an assist on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Villanova has assists on 47 of 81 field goals (58 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Villanova offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.9 percent of its possessions, which is the third-lowest rate in the nation. The Providence defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17 percent of all possessions (ranked 296th among Division I teams).

