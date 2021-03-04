Wichita State looks to extend streak vs USF

Sports

South Florida (8-11, 4-9) vs. Wichita State (14-4, 10-2)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State looks for its seventh straight conference win against South Florida. Wichita State’s last AAC loss came against the Memphis Tigers 72-52 on Jan. 21. South Florida fell short in a 73-52 game at home to Memphis on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: South Florida’s David Collins, Alexis Yetna and Justin Brown have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 39 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Alterique Gilbert has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Wichita State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Wichita State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 76.8 points while giving up 64.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Shockers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulls. Wichita State has an assist on 41 of 66 field goals (62.1 percent) across its previous three outings while South Florida has assists on 31 of 50 field goals (62 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Wichita State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 40.2 percent, the 30th-lowest mark in Division I. South Florida has allowed opponents to shoot 45.2 percent through 19 games (ranking the Bulls 257th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com