Alabama A&M looks to end streak vs Grambling St.

Sports

Alabama A&M (6-8, 4-8) vs. Grambling State (10-11, 8-6)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling State looks to extend Alabama A&M’s conference losing streak to seven games. Alabama A&M’s last SWAC win came against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 56-55 on Feb. 8. Grambling State is coming off a 91-68 home win over Alabama State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Grambling State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Cameron Christon, Trevell Cunningham, Prince Moss, Sarion McGee and Terreon Randolph have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 56 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.CLUTCH CAMERON: Christon has connected on 36.5 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Alabama A&M is 5-0 when it puts up 68 or more points and 1-8 when falling short of 68. Grambling State is 6-0 when it scores at least 74 points and 4-11 on the year, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: The Tigers are 6-0 when they score at least 74 points and 4-11 when they fall shy of that total. The Bulldogs are 5-0 when they score at least 68 points and 1-8 on the year when falling short of 68.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Alabama A&M has held opposing teams to 39.2 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all SWAC teams. The Bulldogs have allowed 40.3 percent from the field over their six-game losing streak, however.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com