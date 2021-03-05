ASU, Utah meet in conference play

Sports

Arizona State (10-12, 7-9) vs. Utah (10-12, 7-11)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes meet as Arizona State squares off against Utah. Arizona State fell 75-61 at Colorado on Thursday. Utah lost 75-70 loss at home against Oregon State on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Utah’s Timmy Allen has averaged 17 points and 5.9 rebounds while Alfonso Plummer has put up 13.1 points. For the Sun Devils, Remy Martin has averaged 18.6 points while Alonzo Verge Jr. has put up 12.1 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Allen has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Utah field goals over the last five games. Allen has accounted for 35 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Arizona State is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 72 or fewer points, and 5-12 when opposing teams exceed 72 points. Utah is 6-0 when holding opponents to 62 points or fewer, and 4-12 whenever teams score more than 62 on the Runnin’ Utes.

STREAK STATS: Arizona State has lost its last five road games, scoring 71.4 points, while allowing 80.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State has committed a turnover on just 14.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the sixth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Sun Devils have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com