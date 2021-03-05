Campbell meets Winthrop in Big South finals

Sports

No. 3 seed Campbell (17-9, 13-6) vs. No. 1 seed Winthrop (22-1, 19-1)

Big South Conference Tourney Championship, Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell and Winthrop are set to do battle in the Championship of the Big South tournament. Winthrop won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played each other on Dec. 31, when the Eagles shot 58.7 percent from the field while holding Campbell to just 44.2 percent en route to the 18-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Winthrop has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Chandler Vaudrin, Adonis Arms, Charles Falden and D.J. Burns Jr. have collectively accounted for 53 percent of all Eagles scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 43 percent over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Vaudrin has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Winthrop field goals over the last three games. Vaudrin has accounted for 14 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Campbell is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Fighting Camels are 6-9 when opponents score more than 61.

STREAK STATS: Campbell has won its last three road games, scoring 75.7 points, while allowing 61.7 per game.

SECOND CHANCES: Winthrop has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.2 percent this year. That figure is ranked 11th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Campbell stands at just 21.2 percent (ranked 327th).

