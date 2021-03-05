Duquesne, SBU meet in A10 quarters

Sports

Duquesne (9-8, 8-7) vs. No. 1 seed Saint Bonaventure (13-4, 11-4)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne is set to match up against Saint Bonaventure in the quarterfinals of the A10 tournament. Saint Bonaventure won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last went at it on Jan. 23, when the Bonnies shot 39.3 percent from the field while limiting Duquesne to just 36.7 percent en route to a four-point victory.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Kyle Lofton has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 11 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Saint Bonaventure is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 65 points. The Bonnies are 2-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bonnies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Dukes. Saint Bonaventure has an assist on 44 of 74 field goals (59.5 percent) across its previous three games while Duquesne has assists on 40 of 81 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Bonaventure defense has allowed only 60.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bonnies seventh among Division I teams. The Duquesne offense has averaged 67.4 points through 17 games (ranked 258th, nationally).

