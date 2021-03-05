No. 3 Baylor looks for home win vs No. 18 Texas Tech

Sports

No. 18 Texas Tech (17-8, 9-7) vs. No. 3 Baylor (20-1, 12-1)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Baylor looks for its fifth straight win over No. 18 Texas Tech at Ferrell Center. The last victory for the Red Raiders at Baylor was an 84-66 win on Feb. 13, 2016.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Baylor’s Jared Butler has averaged 17.1 points, five assists and 2.2 steals while Davion Mitchell has put up 13.6 points, 5.6 assists and two steals. For the Red Raiders, Mac McClung has averaged 16.4 points while Terrence Shannon Jr. has put up 12 points and 4.1 rebounds.MIGHTY MAC: McClung has connected on 33.3 percent of the 126 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Baylor has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 88.2 points while giving up 62.9.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Raiders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Baylor has an assist on 46 of 89 field goals (51.7 percent) over its past three outings while Texas Tech has assists on 48 of 80 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Baylor has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.8 percent of all possessions this year, the fifth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

