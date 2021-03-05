Northwestern looks for home win vs Nebraska

Sports

Nebraska (7-18, 3-15) vs. Northwestern (8-14, 5-13)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern looks for its fourth straight win over Nebraska at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The last victory for the Cornhuskers at Northwestern was a 53-49 win on Feb. 8, 2014.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Northwestern’s Pete Nance has averaged 11.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while Chase Audige has put up 12.5 points. For the Cornhuskers, Dalano Banton has averaged 9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and four assists while Trey McGowens has put up 10.5 points.DOMINANT DALANO: Banton has connected on 25 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 65.5 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Wildcats are 0-10 when they allow at least 71 points and 8-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 71. The Cornhuskers are 0-13 when allowing 75 or more points and 7-5 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Nebraska has lost its last four road games, scoring 63.8 points, while allowing 82.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska is ranked first among Big Ten teams with an average of 72.8 possessions per game. The uptempo Cornhuskers have raised that total to 75.6 possessions per game over their last five games.

