San Francisco, LMU meet in WCC quarters

San Francisco (11-13, 5-9) vs. No. 5 seed Loyola Marymount (12-8, 7-5)

West Coast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco is set to match up against Loyola Marymount in the WCC tournament quarterfinals. Loyola Marymount won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 18, when the Lions outshot San Francisco 55 percent to 37.7 percent and made 10 more free throws on their way to a 68-63 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Eli Scott, Keli Leaupepe, Mattias Markusson and Joe Quintana have combined to account for 64 percent of Loyola Marymount’s scoring this season and 61 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For San Francisco, Jamaree Bouyea, Khalil Shabazz and Taavi Jurkatamm have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s total scoring.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Bouyea has directly created 49 percent of all San Francisco field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 41 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: San Francisco is 0-10 when it allows at least 72 points and 11-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Dons. Loyola Marymount has 36 assists on 77 field goals (46.8 percent) over its past three games while San Francisco has assists on 30 of 76 field goals (39.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola Marymount is ranked first among WCC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.5 percent. The Lions have averaged 10.3 offensive boards per game.

