Seton Hall looks to sweep St. John’s

Seton Hall (13-11, 10-8) vs. St. John’s (15-10, 9-9)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s seeks revenge on Seton Hall after dropping the first matchup in Newark. The teams last played on Dec. 11, when the Pirates outshot St. John’s from the field 47.3 percent to 43.9 percent and made 14 more free throws on their way to the 77-68 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Seton Hall has relied heavily on its seniors. Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jared Rhoden, Myles Cale and Shavar Reynolds, Jr. have combined to account for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 96 percent of all Pirates points over the team’s last five games.MIGHTY MAMUKELASHVILI: Mamukelashvili has connected on 34.8 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Red Storm are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 9-10 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Pirates are 8-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or worse, and 5-11 when opponents exceed that percentage.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Red Storm have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pirates. St. John’s has an assist on 39 of 73 field goals (53.4 percent) over its past three contests while Seton Hall has assists on 31 of 73 field goals (42.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s is ranked first among Big East teams with an average of 79.3 points per game.

