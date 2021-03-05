SLU looks to sweep UNO

Sports

Southeastern Louisiana (7-16, 5-10) vs. New Orleans (8-14, 7-7)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana goes for the season sweep over New Orleans after winning the previous matchup in Hammond. The teams last met on Jan. 30, when the Lions outshot New Orleans from the field 43.5 percent to 39.7 percent and recorded five fewer turnovers en route to a 79-73 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: New Orleans has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Damion Rosser, Troy Green, Derek St. Hilaire and Lamont Berzat have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Privateers points over the last five games.CLUTCH CLERGEOT: Keon Clergeot has connected on 36.3 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 5 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Privateers are 0-7 when they score 67 points or fewer and 8-7 when they exceed 67 points. The Lions are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 7-4 on the season, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: Southeastern Louisiana’s Gus Okafor has attempted 124 3-pointers and connected on 32.3 percent of them, and is 12 for 33 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeastern Louisiana has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lions have averaged 24.3 free throws per game.

