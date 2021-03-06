Seattle looks to sweep California Baptist

Sports

Seattle (11-9, 4-4) vs. California Baptist (12-9, 5-6)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist seeks revenge on Seattle after dropping the first matchup in Riverside. The teams last faced each other on March 5, when the Redhawks shot 42.9 percent from the field en route to a one-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The electric Darrion Trammell is averaging 20.4 points, 5.5 assists and two steals to lead the charge for the Redhawks. Riley Grigsby is also a primary contributor, putting up 17.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Lancers have been led by Gorjok Gak, who is averaging 13.2 points and 10.1 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Redhawks have scored 76.1 points per game against WAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 66.1 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Trammell has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Lancers are 7-0 when holding opponents to 41 percent or worse from the field, and 5-9 when opponents shoot better than that. The Redhawks are 5-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 6-9 when they fall short of that total.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lancers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Redhawks. California Baptist has 52 assists on 82 field goals (63.4 percent) across its past three contests while Seattle has assists on 26 of 71 field goals (36.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Seattle offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the seventh-best rate in the nation. The California Baptist defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17 percent of all possessions (ranked 295th among Division I teams).

