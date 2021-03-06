Sports

NHL-SCHEDULE

Rolling Rangers sweep Devils, hand NJ 5th straight loss

UNDATED (AP) — Ryan Strome scored twice and the streaking New York Rangers beat the Devils 6-3, sending New Jersey to its fifth straight loss and eighth in nine games. Adam Fox, Kevin Rooney Libor Hajek and Filip Chytil also scored as the Rangers won their third straight and sixth in eight games.

Alexandar Georgiev had 24 saves while filling in for the injured Igor Shesterkin. P.K. Subban, Mikhail Maltsev and Nathan Bastian scored for the Devils. The Rangers scored 12 goals in sweeping the two-game series.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Jared McCann beat Brian Elliott with less than 10 minutes to go and the Pittsburgh Penguins held on to beat Philadelphia 4-3. The Penguins took two of three from the Flyers during Philadelphia’s extended stay in Pittsburgh. Zach Aston-Reese, Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry finished with 19 saves as the Penguins pulled back into a tie with the Flyers in the cramped East Division. Travis Konecny, Kevin Hayes and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Flyers. Elliott made 23 stops but couldn’t beat Pittsburgh for the second time in three days.

— Mathew Barzal and Scott Mayfield each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 for their fourth straight win. Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves as the Islanders improved to 9-0-2 at Nassau Coliseum this season and 14-6-4 overall. Cal Clutterbuck, Brock Nelson and Anders Lee also scored. New York beat Buffalo for the fifth straight time this season, outscoring the Islanders 19-7 in those five meetings. The teams meet again Sunday for their third game in four days in the same venue.

NHL-PREDATORS-DUCHENE

Predators center Matt Duchene put on IR, out 3-5 weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators placed Matt Duchene on injured reserve Saturday with a lower-body injury that is expected to sideline the veteran center for three to five weeks.

Duchene becomes the fourth Nashville player placed on IR since Tuesday, when defenseman Ryan Ellis and forward Luke Kunin were ruled out. Goalie Juuse Saros went on injured reserve Thursday. Duchene has eight points in 23 games this season along with a minus-11 rating. He is under contract with Nashville for $8 million a year through the 2025-26 season.

The Predators also called up forward Mathieu Olivier and defenseman Alexandre Carrier from the taxi squad. They reassigned Michael McCarron to the taxi squad and moved forward Tanner Jeannot to AHL Chicago from the taxi squad.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Krutwig leads No. 22 Loyola Chicago past Indiana State 65-49

UNDATED (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 22 Loyola Chicago beat Indiana State 65-49 to advance to the Missouri Valley Conference tournament final.

Krutwig also had four assists and blocked three shots. Fellow senior Lucas Williamson scored 14 points for the Ramblers, and Keith Clemons had 12.

Indiana State shot 38.5% from the field. Jake LaRavia scored 13 points, and Tyreke Key had 11.

MLB-NEWS

Pitcher Sam Dyson banned 1 yr under domestic violence policy

UNDATED (AP) — Pitcher Sam Dyson has been suspended for the 2021 season by Major League Baseball under the domestic violence policy of the league and the players’ association.

MLB began investigating Dyson in 2019 after a woman wrote two lengthy social media posts alleging domestic violence by an unnamed individual. The woman later told The Athletic that Dyson physically abused her. The Athletic reported that she provided photos showing bruises on her arms she said were caused by Dyson. She also claimed Dyson physically harmed her cat.

MLB said Dyson will participate in a confidential evaluation and treatment program supervised by its joint policy board.

The 32-year-old free agent last played in 2019 for San Francisco and Minnesota.

In other MLB news:

— Seattle Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic will be sidelined due to a strained adductor muscle in his left knee. Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said an MRI revealed the injury. No timeline was given for the outfielder’s return. Kelenic appeared to be injured during his first at-bat on yesterday against the Chicago White Sox. Kelenic reached on an error but appeared bothered after reaching first base. Kelenic remained in the game and was replaced an inning later.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-LSU-MILES

Kansas places Miles on administrative leave after LSU report

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas football coach Les Miles has been placed on administrative leave. The move Friday came hours after a report released by LSU revealed school officials there considered firing him in 2013 because of his behavior with female student workers.

The 67-year-old Miles has denied allegations he made sexual advances toward students and has said he merely sought to serve as a mentor for students who expressed an interest in pursuing careers in sports.

LSU released a law firm’s 148-page review Friday of how the university has handled sexual misconduct complaints. The report offers a scathing view of the resources and attention LSU has dedicated to complaints of sexual misconduct and violence against women campus-wide.

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long says the school did not know of the allegations against Miles at LSU until this week and plans to review the findings from a law firm’s investigation of how LSU handled sexual misconduct complaints.

Miles is entering his third year as Kansas coach, and coming off a winless 2020 season. He was coach at LSU for 11-plus years before being fired four games into the 2016 season.

SKI-WORLD CUP-WOMEN’S GIANT SLALOM

Shiffrin beats Vlhova, claims 45th World Cup slalom victory

JASNA, Slovakia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has denied her rival Petra Vlhova a home victory, winning the first World Cup slalom following the world championships.

Shiffrin trailed first-run leader Vlhova by 0.27 seconds on a hill where the Slovakian regularly trains. But the American had a blistering final run to win the race by 0.34 as the pair continued its dominance in the discipline. They combined have won 31 of the 32 World Cup slaloms held since January 2017, a streak interrupted only once by Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin. It is Shiffrin’s 45th career slalom win and 69th overall.