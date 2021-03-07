Gonzaga meets St. Mary’s in WCC finals

Sports

Saint Mary’s (14-8, 5-6) vs. No. 1 seed Gonzaga (24-0, 15-0)

West Coast Conference Tourney Championship, Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s is set to take on Gonzaga in the Championship of the WCC tournament. Gonzaga won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last met on Feb. 18, when the Bulldogs shot 61.1 percent from the field while limiting Saint Mary’s’s shooters to just 45.5 percent en route to the 87-65 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TOMMY: Tommy Kuhse has connected on 28.6 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Gonzaga’s Kispert has attempted 147 3-pointers and connected on 46.3 percent of them, and is 9 of 22 over his last three games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gaels. Gonzaga has 48 assists on 101 field goals (47.5 percent) over its past three games while Saint Mary’s has assists on 24 of 57 field goals (42.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is rated first overall by scoring 92.9 points per game this year. Saint Mary’s has only averaged 64.5 points per game, which ranks 300th.

